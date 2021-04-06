Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Major Shareholder Fund L.P. 10X Sells 10,000 Shares

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $21,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund L.P. 10X also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $20,400.00.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.04.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 23.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.