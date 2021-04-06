Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at SVB Leerink

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Genfit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genfit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genfit has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of GNFT stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. Genfit has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a market cap of $176.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genfit stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Genfit at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

