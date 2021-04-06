Gentex Co. (GNTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on April 21st

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Gentex has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Gentex has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gentex to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. Gentex has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,690.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,402.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

