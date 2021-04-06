GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Up to $16.38

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.38, but opened at $17.04. GeoPark shares last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GeoPark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. The firm has a market cap of $989.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.60.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. On average, analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

