Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires New Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BUG. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $948,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,712,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000.

Shares of BUG stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.