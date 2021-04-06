Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,336,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,332,000 after buying an additional 2,153,049 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $15,204,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after buying an additional 1,286,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 11,098.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 556,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $2,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.