Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,174.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

