Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 21,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $540,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $91,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,510 shares in the company, valued at $971,834.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,775 shares of company stock worth $1,660,418. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRNA shares. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.