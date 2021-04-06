Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $250,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 889,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,509,000 after acquiring an additional 63,781 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,771. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.61.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.