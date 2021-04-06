Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New $152,000 Investment in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Nikola by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 143,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 65,490 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $48,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.