Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,513 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Welltower were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 246,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 59,258 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.39. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

