Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Glu Mobile worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

NASDAQ GLUU opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.