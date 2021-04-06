Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Up to $6.76

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $6.95. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 6,017 shares.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Ocean Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $993.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.71 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,392,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 974,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 681,746 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 211,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 388.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 165,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

