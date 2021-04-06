Golem (GLM) Market Cap Reaches $604.31 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Golem has a total market cap of $604.31 million and $37.36 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Golem has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00054077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $397.04 or 0.00674300 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00073953 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00029983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

About Golem

Golem (GLM) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golem is golem.network.

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.