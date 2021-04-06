GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Director Agnes Rey-Giraud Sells 25,000 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agnes Rey-Giraud also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $909,500.00.

Shares of GDRX opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.71. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GDRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,204,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in GoodRx by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

