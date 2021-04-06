Graham Smith Sells 8,000 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $328,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,252.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WORK opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.52 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $73,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.16.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

