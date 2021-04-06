Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 166,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,476,253 shares.The stock last traded at $9.30 and had previously closed at $9.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TV. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

