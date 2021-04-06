Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys Shares of 130,758 SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 378.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638,001 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 52.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,129 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 493.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,240,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,504,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,336,000 after purchasing an additional 471,003 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth $3,086,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

