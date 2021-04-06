Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 116.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Inphi were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Inphi by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Inphi by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inphi by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Inphi by 6,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Inphi alerts:

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $183.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.97 and a 200 day moving average of $160.14. Inphi Co. has a 12 month low of $82.28 and a 12 month high of $184.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IPHI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inphi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.