Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,224 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 92.6% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

