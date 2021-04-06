Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

EMD stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $14.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

