Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 3,715 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,405 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $118.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

