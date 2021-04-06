Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,635 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,597,000 after buying an additional 167,573 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after buying an additional 59,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average is $70.08. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $58.36 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

