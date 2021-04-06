Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 186,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of DiamondRock Hospitality at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 305,470 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 442,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 77,199 shares during the period.

DRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. Analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

