Hall Private Wealth Advisors Invests $3.42 Million in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 618.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

XAR stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.60. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,737. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.87. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $72.32 and a 1-year high of $128.60.

