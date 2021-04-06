Hall Private Wealth Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Sysco makes up approximately 1.1% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,518 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,821 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

SYY traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,904. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,132.41, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

