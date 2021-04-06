Hall Private Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 182.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,050,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424,274 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149,027 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,759 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,585,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.01. 763,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,435,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

