Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HMSNF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Hammerson stock remained flat at $$0.46 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,244. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

