Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,290 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $7,158,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 13.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 13.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $331,140,000 after acquiring an additional 97,451 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 3.8% during the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.25.

DXCM stock opened at $368.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 152.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $373.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.36. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $250.01 and a one year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $397,956.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,938,481.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,255 shares of company stock valued at $29,439,231. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.