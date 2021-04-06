Harvest Volatility Management LLC Invests $250,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,883 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $150,831,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 560,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,541,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 72,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 63,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $115.60 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.28.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.05.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

