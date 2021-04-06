Harvest Volatility Management LLC Invests $250,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,883 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $150,831,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 560,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 72,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 63,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHKP. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.05.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $115.60 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.28.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

