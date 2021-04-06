Harvest Volatility Management LLC Invests $376,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

