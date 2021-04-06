Harvest Volatility Management LLC Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,774 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.94.

Atlassian stock opened at $221.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.81 and its 200 day moving average is $219.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.23, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $129.75 and a one year high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

