Harvest Volatility Management LLC Takes $423,000 Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 670.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $1,172,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,747,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,059 shares of company stock valued at $16,938,154 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock opened at $143.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.91 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.41 and a 200-day moving average of $174.46.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.58 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.