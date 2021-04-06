Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Hawaiian worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HA. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 212,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of HA opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.