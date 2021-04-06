Hays (LON:HAS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $136.93

Hays plc (LON:HAS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.93 ($1.79) and traded as high as GBX 152.70 ($2.00). Hays shares last traded at GBX 151.80 ($1.98), with a volume of 1,379,254 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Hays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Hays in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 129 ($1.69).

Get Hays alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 154.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 136.93. The company has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a PE ratio of -303.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72.

About Hays (LON:HAS)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.