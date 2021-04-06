Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 127,623 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 19,879.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 127,623 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $17,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,202,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,925,000 after purchasing an additional 352,565 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $145.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.58. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.92 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $7,354,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $701,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,826,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 387,846 shares of company stock worth $52,521,473. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.