Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 33,082 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 174.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,082 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $23,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.36.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,409 shares of company stock worth $22,254,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $509.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.48 and a 12 month high of $512.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

