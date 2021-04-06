Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 620,936 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14,562.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,936 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $26,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock valued at $95,025,638. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $87.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average of $44.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

