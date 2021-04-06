Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 263,600 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 263,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,186,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $771,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $829,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $1,250,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.64.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $93.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

