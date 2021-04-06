Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $19.74 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 155,276.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,814 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $19,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,450,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $67.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 112.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average is $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

