HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $85.15

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.15 and traded as high as $91.55. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $90.60, with a volume of 2,800 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.89.

About HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF)

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

