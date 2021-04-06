Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

HLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

In other news, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,109,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $617,158.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 570,774 shares in the company, valued at $31,655,126.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,895 shares of company stock worth $9,386,041. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $109,083,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 2,673.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $48,188,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,246,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,135,000 after acquiring an additional 640,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 349,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.53. 991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,958. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.