Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HERXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Héroux-Devtek from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of Héroux-Devtek stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. Héroux-Devtek has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $13.42.

About Héroux-Devtek

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

