HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $6.65

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.65, but opened at $7.19. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 990 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its primary assets are located in Howard County of the Midland Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.