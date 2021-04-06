Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Stock Holdings Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,096,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,654 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $34,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,359,000 after purchasing an additional 211,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,791,000 after buying an additional 2,680,866 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after buying an additional 1,835,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,585,000 after buying an additional 28,543 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 788,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,705,000 after buying an additional 158,465 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HGV. Truist boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $42.94.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

