Hive (HIVE) Trading 18% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 18% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. Hive has a total market cap of $246.14 million and $38.64 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000795 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002889 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001902 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive's total supply is 392,259,799 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive's official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

