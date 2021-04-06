HM Payson & Co. Acquires New Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,651 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,388,000. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.14% of Generac as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after buying an additional 810,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $136,036,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $114,458,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.33.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $9.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $334.34. 3,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.76. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

