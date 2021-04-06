HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,926 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,912,791. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.65.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

