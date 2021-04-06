HM Payson & Co. Sells 3,910 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $25,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $76.38. 96,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,027,950. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

